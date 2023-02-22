Jail Bharo Tehreek: 81 PTI leaders, workers kept at Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE: After the commencement of the Jail Bharo Tehreek, the Punjab government confirmed the arrests of 81 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers who were kept at Kot Lakhpat Jail, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that 81 PTI leaders and workers have surrendered in Lahore after the commencement of the Jail Bharo Tehreek on Imran Khan’s call.

Sources added that police sent a report to the Punjab government regarding the number of arrests. The arrested workers and leaders were kept at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The jail administration also confirmed that they received Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar along with 80 PTI activists.

READ: PUNJAB GOVT ORDERS ACTION AGAINST VIOLATORS OF SECTION 144

The jail administration was sent a notice regarding the arrested PTI workers for the violation of Section 144 and damaging the police van.

PTI’s preparations in twin cities

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad and Rawalpindi chapters have also completed the preparations for the Jail Bharo Tehreek.

In Rawalpindi, the PTI senior leaders completed the registration of 500 workers in their constituencies. 3,500 PTI workers have registered themselves for their voluntary arrests in the seven constituencies of the National Assembly and 7,500 workers in the 15 constituencies of the provincial assembly (PA).

The PTI Rawalpindi workers will gather at Liaquat Bagh on February 24 to surrender before the authorities.

In Islamabad, the PTI leaders completed the preparations for the fill the jails movement.

Comments