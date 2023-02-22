Punjab govt orders action against violators of Section 144

LAHORE: Punjab government directed law enforcers to take legal actions against the violators of Section 144 in Lahore following the PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab government, Section 144 has been imposed in different parts of the city and special measures were adopted on Mall Road following terror threats and the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The spokesperson instructed law enforcers to take action against the political party leaders for violating the law by organising a rally during Jail Bharo Tehreek on Imran Khan’s call.

In a statement, the police stated that the case has been registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for violating section 144 imposed by the caretaker Punjab government, following a terror threat amid rallies and protests.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government imposed Section 144 in three areas of Lahore – Mian Mir Bridge to Istanbul Chowk, Civil Secretariat and its adjacent roads along Main Boulevard Gulberg.

In the exercise of powers conferred under section 144 do hereby prohibit all kinds of corner meetings, jalsa, public gatherings and congregations in the areas.

