Section 144 imposed in Lahore for seven days

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in Lahore for seven days, citing terror threat amid rallies and protests, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 in three areas of Lahore – Mian Mir Bridge to Istanbul Chowk, Civil Secretariat and its adjacent roads along Main Boulevard Gulberg.

In exercise of powers conferred under section 144 do hereby prohibit all kinds of corner meetings, jalsa, public gatherings and congregations in the areas.

The development came after Deputy Commissioner Lahore penned down a letter to Punjab government for imposing the section.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has announced Jail Bharo Tehreek schedule.

As per details, 200 PTI workers and a six-member group of former MNAs and MNAs will present themselves for arrest on a daily basis from February 22 till March 1st.

If the party workers and members are not arrested they will sit-in on that place.

On February 22, the PTI workers will fill the jails on Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, workers from Peshawar will present themselves for arrest on February 23 while Rawalpindi workers on February 24, Multan and Gujranwala workers will fill the jails on February 25 and 26 respectively. While workers from Sargodha, Sahiwal and Faisalabad on February 27, 28 and March 1st.

The list of PTI workers and members who will voluntarily fill the jails on February 22, has been issued.

