PTI unveils ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ schedule

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced Jail Bharo Tehreek [fill the jail movement] schedule, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, 200 PTI workers and a six member group of former MNAs and MNAs will present themselves for arrest on daily basis from February 22 till March 1st.

If the party workers and members are not arrested they will sit-in on that place.

On February 22, the PTI workers will fill the jails on Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, workers from Peshawar will present themselves for arrest on February 23 while Rawalpindi workers on February 24, Multan and Gujranwala workers will fill the jails on February 25 and 26 respectively. While workers from Sargodha, Sahiwal and Faisalabad on February 27, 28 and March 1st.

The list of PTI workers and members who will voluntarily fill the jails on February 22, has been issued.

PTI leader Umar Sarfaraz Cheema will present himself for arrest along with other assembly members on February 22.

Furthermore, the final list of party member who will fill the jails will be issue after the approval from PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier, the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan announced to start Jail Bharo Tehreek [fill the jail movement] on February 22.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement to pressurize the government to hold elections.

