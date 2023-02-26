Jail Bharo Tehreek: Gujranwala Central Jail refuses to keep PTI workers

The administration of Gujranwala Central Jail on Sunday refused to keep Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the prison, who are surrendering themselves for the Jail Bharo Tehreek, ARY News reported.

The jail administration in a letter has informed the police and the district administration.

According to the jail officials, Gujranwala Jail is already overcrowded as it is keeping 3,300 prisoners against its capacity of 1,500.

The PTI workers arrested in Gujranwala will be shifted to the other jails of the province, the sources.

It may be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has kicked off Jail Bharo Tehreek at the directions of party chief Imran Khan from Wednesday.

Read more: ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’: PTI Rawalpindi leaders shifted to Shahpur jail

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rawalpindi leaders, who volunteered their arrest under party’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, were transferred to Shahpur jail from Adiala.

According to sources, PTI senior leaders Zulfi Bukhari, Sadaqat Abbasi, Fayazul Hassan Chohan, Ijaz Khan Jazi, Latafat Abbasi and Chaudhry Sajid were shifted to Shahpur jail.

The police also moved 41 PTI activists from Adiala jail to the Hafizabad jail.

After Lahore, Peshawar and Rawalpindi, the court arrest drive will reach Multan today where more than 200 PTI activists will voluntarily surrender themselves to police.

Comments