Jail Bharo Tehreek: PTI senior leadership shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: Senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who surrendered for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ being shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail to different prisons, ARY News reported, quoting jail sources.

Former federal ministers and senior leadership of PTI including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Azam Swati being shifted from Kot Lakhpat jail to other prisons.

The sources further say that arrested workers of the PTI are being shifted to DG Khan jail under 3 MPO.

The Jail Bharo Movement kicked off yesterday from Lahore on the call of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan.

Sources told ARY News that 81 PTI leaders and workers including Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Umar Cheema, Azam Swati and others surrendered in Lahore.

Sources added that police sent a report to the Punjab government regarding the number of arrests. The arrested workers and leaders were kept at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The jail administration also confirmed that they received Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar along with 80 PTI activists.

