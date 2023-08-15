How much Rajinikanth get paid for ‘Jailer’? Read to know the whopping sum!

Want to know how much the ensemble star cast of Rajinikanth’s latest blockbuster ‘Jailer’ was paid from the massive budget? Read on!

Indian cinema’s megastar Rajinikanth returned to the theatres, with a full feature, after a sabbatical of two years, on Thursday. His latest offering ‘Jailer’ caused a ruckus at Box Office, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil-language flick of 2023 in less than a week.

The action thriller, attached with a mega budget of INR225 crores, has managed to rake in INR350 crores with its ticket sales within five days of Box Office run, toppling veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s historical epic ‘Ponniyin Selvan II’, with the total earning of INR 345 crores.

Reportedly, the major chunk of the massive INR225 crore budget of the film, went to the salaries of the star cast, in particular of Thalaivar, who took a huge 48% of the budget for essaying the titular role.

According to the numbers quoted by Indian entertainment outlets, Rajinikanth was paid INR110 crores for the film, while, Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar, for their brief yet impactful cameos, received INR8 crores and INR4 crores respectively.

Moreover, Jackie Shroff and Tamannaah Bhatia were also paid INR4 crores each for their pivotal parts in the narrative, whereas, Ramya Krishnan was handed over INR1 crore from the ‘Jailer’ budget.

South Indian filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar helmed the direction of ‘Jailer’, which is bankrolled by media mogul Kalanithi Maran under his production banner.

