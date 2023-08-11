Watch: Rajinikanth’s fans thrash man for negative review of ‘Jailer’

A bunch of die-hard Rajinikanth fans thrashed men outside a theatre for giving negative reviews of his latest release ‘Jailer’. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv As reported by an Indian media outlet, the avid Rajini fans thrashed two men for giving negative reviews of ‘Jailer’ while speaking to journalists outside a theatre. According to the details, two moviegoers, who watched the film’s first day, first show at Vettri Theatre of Chennai’s Chromepet area on Thursday, reviewed it negatively when speaking to journalists outside the cinema.

The fully charged loyal fans assaulted the reviewers and clashes broke out in the area.

According to the Rajini fans, the reviewers were fans of superstar Thalapathy Vijay and gave bad reviews to damage the film, after a social media battle between the admirers of two actors.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Jailer’, written and directed by South Indian filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, is the first release of Thalaivar in the last two years.

Apart from Rajinikanth in the titular Muthuvel Pandian, a retired prison officer, the Tamil-language action-comedy also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu along with Malayalam superstar Mohan Lal in a cameo appearance.

