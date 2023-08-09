Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ mania: Offices declare holiday in honour of film release

In honour of the release of mega-star Rajinikanth’s 169th film ‘Jailer’ this week, offices in the South Indian region have announced a holiday.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the unprecedented buzz is on the full rise for the release of Thalaivar’s first film in the last two years, with offices in Chennai and Bengaluru declaring a holiday and free tickets for their employees on the opening day.

Amid the predictions of the grand Box Office debut in a day, a circular from the management of an Indian company named Uno Aqua Care is going viral on social media.

“On account of the release of SUPER STAR RAJINI’S movie ‘JAILER’ we have decided to declare holiday on 10th August 2023 in efforts to avoid piled up leave request to the HR DEPARTMENT,” the notice read.

Moreover, the company also mentioned that they are giving away free movie tickets to their employees across the branches.

Apart from Rajinikanth in the titular Muthuvel Pandian, a retired prison officer, ‘Jailer’ also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu along with Malayalam superstar Mohan Lal in a cameo appearance.

The Tamil-language action-comedy is written and directed by South Indian filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar and is bankrolled by media mogul Kalanithi Maran under his production banner, while the rising music genius, Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.

‘Jailer’ is slated to hit theatres on August 10.

