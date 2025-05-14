Star Australia batter opts out of IPL 2025

Australia player Jake Fraser-McGurk has opted out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

According to Indian media outlets, the right-handed batter, who was signed by Delhi Capitals, will miss the remaining games of the rescheduled IPL 2025 due to “personal reasons.”

The franchise announced that they would replace Jake Fraser-McGurk with Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman.

The news comes as foreign players are pondering their return to India as the IPL 2025 is set to resume later this month.

Last week, the BCCI announced the resumption of the tournament after a week-long suspension due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

It is worth noting here that Cricket Australia has maintained that it would support Australian players in their decision regarding their return to India for the remaining games of the IPL 2025.

Apart from Jake Fraser-McGurk, Chennai Super Kings’ Jamie Overton is also out of the tournament as he is part of the England squad for their white-ball home series against the West Indies from May 29.

Earlier, British media outlets reported that the England and Wales Cricket (ECB) will block players from playing in the knockout stages of the tournament due to the upcoming ODI series against West Indies later this month.

According to reports, the ECB directed England players to join the squad in time before the first ODI at Edgbaston.

In case they return for the national duty, the England players will have to leave their teams at the end of the group stage of the IPL 2025.