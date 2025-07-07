WWE legend slams upcoming Netflix docuseries about wrestling industry

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, known as ‘The Snake,’ has criticised the plans of a Netflix docuseries about the wrestling industry.

WWE is set to release a new Netflix docuseries, ‘WWE: Unreal’, on July 29.

The docuseries will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the writer’s room, revealing how WWE shows are meticulously created and curated, as the sports entertainment capital lifts the curtain.

The project, however, did not sit well with legendary professional wrestler Jake Roberts, who maintained that ‘WWE: Unreal’ will break the kayfabe.

Kayfabe is the term to describe the practice of treating scripted events, storylines, and characters as if they are real.

Speaking on his podcast, Jake Roberts said that wrestlers have worked hard for years to create the illusion of real fights in the ring.

“Oh well, they’ve done everything else and made money with it. They might as well do that too. I think it’s foolish,” he said.

“I don’t think that product will ever warrant enough money being made for the damage that it’ll do,” Jake Roberts added.

Roberts, whose ‘Snake’ persona was built on mystery while keeping the audience in the dark, was of the view that ‘WWE: Unreal’ will hurt the foundation that makes professional wrestling emotionally engaging.

Several active wrestlers such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre seemed to have similar views as they continue to maintain kayfabe.