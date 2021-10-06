Balochistan ministers submit resignation after CM Jam Kamal refuses to step down

QUETTA: Five members of the Balochistan cabinet and four parliamentary secretaries have decided to resign from their post after a deadline given to Jam Kamal for stepping down as chief minister expired today, ARY NEWS reported.

Three ministers, two advisers, and four parliamentary secretaries have submitted their resignation to Zahoor Buledi. The ministers who have resigned included provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, Abdul Rehman Khetran, and Asad Baloch, along with advisers Akbar Askani and Muhammad Khan Lehri.

Parliamentary secretaries who resigned included Bushra Rind, Rasheed Baloch, Sikander Imrani, and Mahjabeen.

The chief minister has refused to step down from his post and had convened a meeting of the provincial cabinet while the estranged BAP lawmakers also held their meeting.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Tuesday said that he will not resign despite mounting calls from disgruntled BAP lawmakers to leave office by 5:00 pm on Wednesday.

He made the announcement while speaking exclusively in the ARY News program 11th hour.

“Come what may, I will not resign from Balochistan CM post on demand of some 12, 14 lawmakers,” he said, adding that the step will set the wrong precedent.

CM Alyani said that he enjoys the support of a majority of lawmakers in the provincial government, adding that resigning from the CM slot over the demand of few lawmakers makes no sense.

“I will only resign if all lawmakers including from coalition partners turn against me,” he added.