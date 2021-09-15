Jam Kamal reacts to opposition’s no-confidence move

BALOCHISTAN: Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Jam Kamal on Wednesday said he doesn’t care about the opposition’s motion of no confidence.

In his tweet, Balochistan CM said for him it is important that his allies are with him. “The day, I, lose the support of my party and coalition, will leave the CM slot by myself.”

Alhamdulillah I dont care two bits on oppositions motion of no confidence. For me its important if my own party and coalition are with me. The day i dont have my own party and coalition majority…Then for me being the leader of the house is of no use and will leave myself. pic.twitter.com/1Sj7QXp3qo — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) September 14, 2021

Yesterday, opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly within seven days.

Read more: NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION MOVED AGAINST CM BALOCHISTAN JAM KAMAL

16 members of the opposition parties in the provincial assembly submitted the no-confidence motion with the secretary of the assembly.

The opposition will need a simple majority of 33 members of provincial assembly (MPAs) to win the no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM.

At present, the Balochistan Assembly has 42 members in the ruling coalition and 23 in the opposition.