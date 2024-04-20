Jamaat-e-Isami Karachi gets new chief

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has appointed Munam Zafar as the party’s interim chief of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The JI chief after consultation with Sindh Ameer Muhammad Hussain Mehanti Munam Zafar, who was also the party’s candidate from NA-247 in the general elections, as the Karachi chief.

He was serving as JI’s Karachi General Secretary during the tenure of Hafiz Naeemur Rehman as the city chief. Munam Zafar has also served as Karachi President of the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba.

Earlier on Thursday, the newly elected Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, took the oath of office on Thursday at the party headquarters in Mansoor.

Former chief of the party Sirajul Haq, Liaqat Baloch, workers and party officials from across the country participated the oath-taking ceremony held at Mansoora, the JI’s headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Naeem, who became the sixth Ameer of the JI, affirmed the party’s resolve to advance its ideals and objectives while expressing his opinion that JI will guide the country as a whole.