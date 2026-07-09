Jamaat-e-Islami to protest against petrol prices in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will hold protest demonstration across Karachi on Friday against petrol price hike, ARY News reported.

JI Karachi Amir Monem Zafar said demonstrations have been planned at 11 locations across Karachi to protest the hike in petroleum product prices.

Monem Zafar urged citizens to participate in the demonstrations, saying the protests are aimed at expressing public opposition to the increase in fuel prices.

The price of petrol in Pakistan is Rs 297.53 and diesel Rs 309.50 per liter right now, but the actual cost is much lower.

The government made a small cut in fuel prices last week, but at the same time it increased the Climate Support Levy on petrol and diesel. So people are still feeling the pressure from all the taxes and duties.

Here is how the current prices break down:

Petrol

From July 4, 2026, the ex-refinery price of petrol is Rs 179.47 per liter.

Then there is Petroleum Development Levy of Rs 8.64, Petroleum Levy of Rs 70.36, and Climate Support Levy of Rs 5.

Customs duty plus freight margin is Rs 19.33. Oil companies’ margin is Rs 6.86. Dealers’ margin is Rs 7.87.

GST on petrol is zero right now.

Read more: Petrol price in Pakistan: Here’s how much goes to taxes, levies

Total tax collected is Rs 94.69 per liter. That makes up 32 percent of the current price of Rs 297.53.

High Speed Diesel

Ex-refinery price is Rs 199.06 per liter. It is being sold at Rs 309.50.

On this, Petroleum Development Levy is Rs 70.82 and Climate Support Levy is Rs 5.

Customs duty is Rs 15.68. Freight margin is Rs 2.43. Oil companies’ margin is Rs 7.87. Dealers’ margin is Rs 8.64.

GST is also zero. Total tax is Rs 91.56 per liter, which is about 30 percent of the selling price.