Kinza Hashmi recreates Bobby Deol’s viral ‘Jamal Kudu’ dance steps from ‘Animal’

Prolific actress Kinza Hashmi reenacted Bollywood actor Bobby Deol’s dance steps of the hit song ‘Jamal Kudu‘ from his film ‘Animal‘ and its video is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Jamal Kudu‘ has taken social media by storm. One of the tracks in ‘Animal‘, which grabbed the attention of viewers and forced the makers to release it separately, was the peppy entry song of Bobby Deol aka Abrar Haque, the track which was as impactful as his brief role.

Netizens went gaga over the song. Netizens are reenacting the dance steps of Bobby Deol in their videos.

A video of Kinza Hashmi dancing to the song made rounds on social media.

It is pertinent ‘Jamal Kudu‘ is a reworked version of a 50-year-old Iranian folk song ‘Jamal Jamaloo‘. The melody is based on the poetry of Bijan Smandar of the same name.

It was penned by a Shirazi ladies’ musical choir from Kharazemi Ladies’ High School and was sung at every wedding and event during the 1950s.

The reworked lyrics of the song go like ‘Jamal Jamalek Jamaloo Jamal Kudu‘, which means ‘Oh my love, my beloved, my sweet love!‘

Related – Bobby Deol talks about return in ‘Animal‘ sequel or spinoff