JI demands to ban usage of govt vehicles by officers for six months

Islamabad: Jamat-e-Islami senator Mushtaq Ahmed has demanded the government abolish petroleum privileges for government officers and parliamentarians and ban the usage of government vehicles by officers, ARY News reported. 

Addressing the upper house, the Jamat-e-Islami senator took the government to the cleaners for increasing petroleum prices by Rs60 in just one week. If there is nothing in the national treasury then how is the government running advertisements worth millions?, the JI senator questioned.

“Why did they form the government if they did not have the ability to run it?” senator Mushtaq Ahmed questioned.

The Jamat-e-Islami leader said that if the inflation keeps growing at such a rate then the people would tear the PM’s clothes themselves, people are furious right now. Governemt officers should be banned from using government vehicles for six months to show solidarity to the people, he demanded.

