JI strongly opposes govt’s use of force against PTI marchers

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has reacted to the use of force by the coalition government against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during Islamabad long march, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

JI Ameer Sirajul Haq warned that political extremism could lead to the end of democracy in the country. He urged the ruling parties to learn the lesson from past experiences.

He censured the ruling parties by saying that the political leaders are fighting each other for their interests.

Sirajul Haq said that the ruling elites have just looted the public money and delivered nothing to the nation. He added that the ruling parties are continuously seeking support from the ‘neutral’ in their own way.

He said that peaceful protests and demonstrations are the constitutional right of every political party.

The JI Ameer urged the coalition government not to use police forces and state machinery to stop the PTI marchers.

He censured that politics has turned into personal enmities in Pakistan. He also urged the ruling elites to maintain the sanctity of the home and the privacy of the family. He strongly opposed the police raids on the house of political workers and their arrests.

Sirajul Haq said that violence will further deteriorate the law and order situation of the country.

