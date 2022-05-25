Long March: PTI workers finally reach D-Chowk, Imran Khan at Hasan Abdal

ISLAMABAD: A huge number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and workers finally reached Islamabad’s D-Chowk ahead of party chief Imran Khan’s arrival as a part of ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’, ARY News reported.

The party workers and supporters are waiting now for Imran Khan who has reached Hasan Abdal and is still an hour’s drive away from the capital.

The development comes after PTI supporters and workers were arrested in different parts of the country, particularly in Islamabad.

A huge number of party workers headed to the capital today on party chief Imran Khan’s call but they were either detained by police and law enforcement agencies while many faced blockades that they themselves had to remove to reach their destination.

The situation aggravated but then the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the police to release all PTI workers and supporters and make all arrangements for PTI rally in Islamabad at their desired venue.

TOTAL CHAOS IN KARACHI AND LAHORE

PTI workers and supporters who staged protests in Karachi and Lahore faced teargas shelling and firing of rubber bullets from police and law enforcement agencies.

In Karachi, the police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets upon women and children while the same happened in Lahore’s Liberty Chowk where police used tear gas to disperse party supporters.

