The search for the next James Bond is officially ongoing, with Amazon MGM Studios finally sharing a long-awaited update about the future of the iconic spy franchise.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Thursday, the studio confirmed that casting for the new 007 has not yet been finalized following Daniel Craig’s departure from the role after 2021’s No Time to Die.

“The search for the next James Bond is underway,” the statement read. “While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”

The update comes more than a year after the Broccoli family handed over creative control of the franchise to Amazon MGM Studios, following Amazon’s acquisition of MGM in 2022.

Despite excitement surrounding the franchise’s next chapter, reports suggest fans may still face a lengthy wait before Bond returns to theaters. Industry insiders claim the next film may not arrive until 2028, potentially marking the longest gap between movies in the franchise’s 64-year history.

The upcoming installment is set to be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for the recent Dune films, while Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, is reportedly working on the script.

According to reports, Villeneuve plans to take his time developing the project following work on Dune 3, with script revisions expected to continue throughout the coming months.

Speculation over who will inherit the role of Bond has intensified online, with several actors emerging as bookmakers’ favorites.

Among the rumored frontrunners are Harris Dickinson and Callum Turner, while actors including Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Jonathan Bailey and Henry Cavill have also been linked to the iconic role.