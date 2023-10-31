New James Bond film or TV spinoff? Producer drops major update

Producer Barbara Broccoli of ‘James Bond’ films gave a major update on the next film of the 007 agent as well as the rumoured TV spinoff.

Broccoli crashed the excitement of many as she quashed the rumours of a TV spinoff of British Secret Intelligence Service Agent, focused on the Daniel Craig-era of the franchise.

She clarified that the makers have their focus entirely on feature films and no TV series are expected in the franchise in the near future. “Our focus is making the feature films. When we get going on a Bond movie it takes our full attention for three or four years so that’s our focus,” she said. With that time frame mentioned, Broccoli also clarified that they haven’t begun any development on the next title in the series, which clearly means that the audiences will not be able to see the next James Bond title anytime before 4-5 years from now.

Although the update regarding the Craig-era TV series crushed many hopes, it is particularly disappointing for the two characters, Nomi and Paloma, who are likely to never appear on the screen again with this update. For the uninitiated, Nomi – a Black Ops operative who takes on Bond’s 007 moniker after his retirement in the latest ‘No Time To Die’, whereas, Paloma is an intelligence operative and an ally to Bond.

While Craig’s Bond died at the end of ‘No Time To Die’, the buzzed spinoff was high in demand particularly because of these strong female characters, rather unusual for the franchise, and the mighty chances of them being established possibly as female James Bond, or at least an identity beyond Bond’s allies. However, with the latest update, these chances are narrowed down to zero, because the next film ‘Bond 26’ is confirmed to be a total reboot of the franchise, with films starting all over again with new stories, actors and characters, clearly giving that it makes no sense to add characters from previous films, giving Nomi and Paloma least of chances to appear ever again in a James Bond film.

However, that being said, one final possibility for the two characters to return is a spin-off movie.

