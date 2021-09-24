James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 up for sale⁠—complete with machine guns

The fans of the James Bond movie franchise can buy the iconic custom made Aston Martin DB5 car replica in wake of No Time to Die’s release.

It is part of the ‘Junior No Time To Die Edition’ and has an outrageous cost of £90,000. Only 125 items of the collector’s edition will be manufactured.

Aston Martin cars have made their appearance in several 007 movies.

Moreover, there are two M134 machine guns mounted on it. They will appear after a button is pressed. However, it will not be firing live ammunition and only the light will illuminate and its sound can be heard.

With a maximum speed of 45mph, the replica can also eject a smokescreen that helped the 007 agent to escape from the enemy.

Aston Martin is one of the most illustrious car manufacturing companies in the world. According to Forbes, it had a net value of $3.2 billion as reported in February this year.

The collection is released in the wake of No Time to Die’s release. The film will mark Daniel Craig’s final appearance as James Bond.

Watch: Daniel Craig says emotional goodbye to James Bond movie team

The Knives Out actor’s first project as the 007 agent was in 2006’s Casino Royale. He then starred in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre before ending with No Time to Die.