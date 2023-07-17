James Cameron breaks silence on Titan submersible film

Seasoned filmmaker James Cameron has finally spoken about directing the film based on Oceangate’s Titan submersible tragedy.

Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site, Cameron, who has visited the Titanic wreck site at least 33 times to direct his Oscar-winning romance and disaster epic, responded to the ‘offensive rumours’ that he is in talks with Oceangate to direct the film based on the June 18 tragedy.

The veteran filmmaker clarified that despite his experience in the genre, he does not plan to explore the latest disaster, related to the Titanic shipwreck.

“I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now,” he addressed in a tweet on Saturday.

I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now. I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be. — James Cameron (@JimCameron) July 15, 2023

“I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be,” Cameron cleared the air.

It is pertinent to mention that Oceangate’s missing Titan submersible tragedy killed five men on board, on their voyage to the Titanic wreck site last month.

OceanGate Expeditions founder and CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman were all aboard the tourist submersible.

