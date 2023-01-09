James Cameron confirms threequel and more in ‘Avatar’ franchise

After the massive success of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, filmmaker James Cameron has confirmed to work on more films in the franchise.

Given the humongous success of the latest ‘Avatar’ film as the highest-grossing title of 2022 which is still ruling big time at the Global Box Office, Cameron has no reason left to not continue the sci-fi franchise for many more years and films to come.

And seems like the iconic filmmaker has his plan set for the future of the man vs nature franchise, as confirmed by Cameron in the latest outing.

Speaking at a chat show recently, the ‘Titanic’ maker affirmed that not only threequel is happening soon, but he has also penned the following two parts after that.

“It looks like with the momentum that the film has now that we’ll easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this and I’m gonna have to do these other sequels,” Cameron was heard saying at the show.

“I know what I will do in the next six or seven years.”

About ‘Avatar 3’, Cameron said, “The point is we’re going to be okay. I’m sure that we’ll have a discussion soon with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward for Avatar 3, which is already in the can – we’ve already captured and photographed the whole film, so we’re in extended post-production to do all that CG magic.”

“And then Avatar 4 and 5 are both written. We even have some of ‘4’ in the can. We’ve begun a franchise at this point. We’ve begun a saga that can now play out over multiple films,” he teased.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ takes over ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

About ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, the sequel, set over a decade after the events in the first film, sees the return of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana to reprise their characters of Jake Sully and his Na’vi partner Neytiri respectively, while, the Academy Award winner Kate Winslet essays Ronal. Stephen Lang also comes back as Colonel Quaritch and plans revenge on the Na’vi people.

James Cameron directorial debuted last month in cinemas with a bumper opening of $435 million around the globe. The sequel also took over Tom Cruise-led ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ with its massive $1.71 billion ticket sales, to become the top-grossing release of 2022.

On the other hand, the original ‘Avatar’ movie remains the highest-grossing film in history with its $2.97 billion worldwide collection.

