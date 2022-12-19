Titanic: James Cameron to prove ‘scientifically’ that Jack’s death was inevitable

Filmmaker James Cameron used scientific research to prove that Jack and Rose could not have survived together in ‘Titanic’.

While the sad ending of the iconic ‘Titanic’ with the death of Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) has been a topic of debate still after 25 years, Cameron is here to silence those with research that he said to have conducted to scientifically prove the death of the hero as inevitable.

Speaking to a media outlet, the ace filmmaker confirmed that it will be out in February next year.

He said, “We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all.”

“We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February,” Cameron teased.

He explained, “We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive.”

‘Titanic’, carrying Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater respectively, sailed into theatres on December 19, 1997. The romance and disaster epic went on to bag 11 Academy Awards out of the 14 nods, including ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Director’ for James Cameron.

