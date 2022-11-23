Leonardo DiCaprio ALMOST lost on ‘Titanic’ lead for THIS reason

Ace filmmaker James Cameron revealed how the Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio almost lost his iconic role as Jack Dawson in the romance epic ‘Titanic’.

In his latest video conversation with an international magazine, the Academy Award-winning director made some surprising revelations about his iconic movie ‘Titanic’ as the title is set to mark the glorious 25 years of release next month.

In the video, Cameron divulged that he almost didn’t cast the pair, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, in the lead roles of Jack and Rose. While the ‘Avatar’ actor wasn’t the first choice due to her ‘typecast’ image, DiCaprio could have lost the role due to his tantrum.

Cameron disclosed that although the heartthrob won over all the women in production in his very first meeting, in the following one, DiCaprio, being an already successful actor in Hollywood by then with an Oscar in his credits, was upset to know that he had to film a screen test with already casted Winslet.

“He [DiCaprio] came in, he thought it was another meeting to meet Kate [Winslet],” Cameron recalled.

Cameron when handed over the lines to DiCaprio, he responded, “You mean I’m reading?…I don’t read,” which meant he no longer needed to submit auditions.

Cameron remembered extending his hand to the star and told him, “Well, thanks for coming by and I said, ‘This is a gigantic movie that’s going to take two years of my life, so I’m not going to screw it up by making the wrong casting decision.”

“So you’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part’,” Cameron told DiCaprio.

Despite being reluctant, DiCaprio eventually gave in to the audition and bagged the role.

‘Titanic’, carrying Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater respectively, sailed into theatres on December 19, 1997. The film went on to bag 11 Academy Awards out of the 14 nods, including ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Director’ for Cameron.

