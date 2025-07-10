James Gunn admits his love for ‘Godzilla Minus One’

‘Superman’ director James Gunn has revealed his love for Takashi Yamazaki’s Oscar-winning ‘Godzilla Minus One.’

During an interview to promote the film for Japanese fans, Gunn was joined by Yamazaki.

The DC Studios chief took fans by surprise with his revelations about the film, which made history at the Oscars 2024.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ became the first non-U.S. studio film or a Godzilla film to win the award for Best Visual Effects.

James Gunn, known for incorporating visual effects in his superhero movies, heaped praise on Takashi Yamazaki for his smash hit.

“I’m a big fan of Godzilla Minus One. It’s just such a beautiful film,” he said

“It’s one of my favourite movies of the past few years, so thank you. I think that Godzilla Minus One is just so beautiful, though. It’s so many things. I really think it’s a revolutionary film,” the ‘Superman’ director added.

According to James Gunn, the film remains faithful to the Godzilla movies while incorporating the human element, making it a brilliant piece of art.

Towards the end of the interview, Takashi Yamazaki lamented that the two could not get much time to talk, as he hoped that he would get to meet and talk with Gunn the next time he visits the US.

“Please do. We’ll make sure that we get your information. We’ll figure something out. Come by and see DC Studios. Show you the original Superman costume that’s in my office,” Gunn responded by saying.

Meanwhile, the DC Studios chief is gearing up for the release of ‘Superman,’ set to hit theatres on July 11.