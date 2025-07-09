‘Superman’ director James Gunn reimagines superhero for big screen

Filmmaker James Gunn, of the upcoming film ‘Superman’, explained how he reimagined the DC superhero for the big screen.

In a run-up interview to the hotly anticipated ‘Superman’ release, director James Gunn, who has fans eager and excited for his version of the DC superhero in the forthcoming reboot of the film series, shared how he tussled with several ideas to deliver an entirely fresh take on the noble hero.

“I wanted to take the character of Superman and just focus on a piece of him that we haven’t necessarily seen before,” he said, adding that his version of the Man of Steel, lives surrounded by ‘superhero friends, giant monsters and flying dogs, robots and all this magical stuff’.

Gunn noted that his vision all along was to deliver something fresh, which would appeal not only to the superhero movies legions but also a new generation of cinegoers, being introduced to an all-new era of the DC Universe, under the leadership of him and Peter Safran.

Written and directed by DC co-chief James Gunn, ‘Superman’, co-starring David Corenswet, with Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, is scheduled for global cinema rollout on Friday, July 11.

