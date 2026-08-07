James Gunn debunks rumors of filming of The Batman 2, 3

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn put an end to the rumors about the upcoming The Batman 2, directed by Matt Reeves.

In the latest update, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn revealed the details related to the upcoming Batman 2 movie; the film starred Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight.

Social media has been convinced that Reeves is filming “The Batman 2″ and “The Batman 3″ back to back, alleging this is one of the reasons his sequel to 2022’s “The Batman” spent so many years in development. Not so fast.

On Threads, Gunn responded to the rumors about two “Batman” sequels shooting back to back, to which he bluntly answered: “I can deny.” It’s not uncommon in Hollywood for studios to shoot sequels back to back as one huge production. This is how “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” were filmed after the blockbuster success of “The Matrix,” for instance, as were “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “At World’s End” following the huge reception for “The Curse of the Black Pearl.”

Read More: Warner Bros. gives disappointing update on Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman 2’

Marvel shot “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” as one production over the course of an entire year. Warner Bros. recently delayed the release of “The Batman 2,” which is now in production in London. The movie will open in theaters on Feb. 18, 2028, nearly six years after the March 2022 opening of “The Batman.”

Joining Pattinson in the long-delayed sequel are Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan, plus Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch. Reeves co-wrote the sequel’s screenplay with Mattson Tomlin. Plot details remain under wraps, as do the roles being played by the film’s supporting cast.

“The Batman Part II” was originally supposed to open Oct. 2, 2026, before Warner Bros. delayed it to Oct. 1, 2027. Moving the film to 2028 gives Reeves additional time in post-production.