James Gunn explains decision behind ‘Superman’ early digital release

Filmmaker James Gunn has revealed that ‘Superman’ was being released early on digital platforms due to ‘Peacemaker’ season 2.

The DC film is set to arrive on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home on August 15, just a month after its theatrical release on July 11.

Currently running in cinemas, the film proved to be a box office hit with $334 million at the US box office. The film is also eyeing to hit the $600 million mark globally.

Despite its successful run at the box office, DC Studios has confirmed that ‘Superman’ will arrive on digital platforms less than a month after its theatrical release.

James Gunn, who directed the DC film, has now revealed that the decision was made to allow viewers to watch the blockbuster film ahead of ‘Peacemaker’ season 2.

Set to stream on August 21 on HBO Max, season 2 of the John Cena-led show is the next title in Gunn’s new DC universe.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, the notable filmmaker maintained that the events of ‘Superman’ directly play into ‘Peacemaker’ season 2.

The upcoming season will feature Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), both of whom were introduced in ‘Superman.’

While the DC Studios chief agreed that it was heartbreaking to see ‘Superman’ going early on digital platforms, he explained the divisive decision.

“Well, it’s very complicated, but the truth is it is because of ‘Peacemaker,’. I originally thought ‘Peacemaker’ was going to be coming out next month,” he said.

James Gunn continued, “There was a lot of things that are beyond our control, so that ‘Peacemaker’ is coming out now, and, at the end of the day, I wanted everyone to be able to see ‘Superman’ that wanted to, even those people who couldn’t get to a theater before ‘Peacemaker.’ And that’s really the reason for it.”