John Cena returns with a vengeance in Peacemaker Season 2 trailer

A brand-new trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 starring John Cena in lead has just been revealed by James Gunn, giving fans a closer look at what’s to come next month.

The hit HBO Max series, created by James Gunn, stars John Cena as the tough-yet-troubled Chris Smith, better known as Peacemaker.

After the success of the first season, Peacemaker Season 2 promises even more action, drama, and humour.

Chapter 2 marks a shift in the DC universe. The first season was set in the DCEU, which wrapped up with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in 2023.

The new season will now be part of the DCU led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. The show will tackle this change in continuity head-on, as confirmed by Gunn.

The Peacemaker Season 2 trailer reveals an intense storyline featuring Chris Smith clashing with Rick Flag Sr., played by Frank Grillo. Grillo’s character is now the director of A.R.G.U.S. and seeks revenge for his son’s death.

John Cena’s Peacemaker is caught in the middle of this dangerous conflict, still trying to stick to his mission of bringing peace at any cost.

Returning alongside John Cena in Peacemaker Season 2 are Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

New faces include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord.

The trailer also teases Michael Rooker’s return as Red St. Wild, a hunter targeting Peacemaker’s loyal companion, Eagly.

The second season dives deeper into Peacemaker’s personal struggles, as he continues to deal with his past while trying to do what he believes is right.

John Cena brings more of his signature mix of strength and vulnerability to the role, making Peacemaker Season 2 a must-watch for fans.

Peacemaker Season 2 arrives on HBO Max on 21 August 2025. Until then, fans can catch up by watching the first season and The Suicide Squad on the platform.

With John Cena leading the charge once again, Peacemaker Season 2 looks set to deliver another thrilling and emotional ride.