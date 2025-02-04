John Cena’s Matchbox movie adds another big MCU star

John Cena’s Matchbox movie has added Corey Stoll, the MCU star famous for playing Yellowjacket/M.O.D.O.K. in the Ant-Man films, to its growing cast.

Corey Stoll’s role in the Matchbox is still a secret, but fans can’t wait to see him alongside John Cena in this action-packed film.

Along with Cena and Corey Stoll, other big stars like Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, and Randeep Hooda are also in the movie, though we don’t know their roles yet.

The Matchbox movie is shaping up to be an adventure full of action. The story follows a group of childhood friends, led by John Cena, who must come together to stop a huge global disaster. It’s inspired by the classic Matchbox toy cars that kids have loved since 1953.

Sam Hargrave, who directed the Extraction movies, is behind the camera for Matchbox. The screenplay is being written by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper. Filming for the movie started in January 2025 in Budapest.

The Matchbox brand has been around since 1953 and has sold millions of tiny cars all over the world. Now, Matchbox is getting its big-screen debut, with John Cena leading the way. After years of planning, it looks like the right time for this toy brand to become a movie.

Fans of Matchbox cars and John Cena will have a lot to look forward to as this exciting movie promises to bring the fun of the toy to life with plenty of action and adventure on the big screen.

In other news, fellow wrestler turned actor Batista known for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and Dune revealed that, he was offered a role in the Fast & Furious franchise but ultimately passed.

Despite his action-packed film resume, Bautista chose to pursue other projects, including a Gears of War adaptation, which captured his attention more than the Fast & Furious saga.

This decision meant that fans missed the chance to see Dave Bautista alongside John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the high-energy world of Fast & Furious.

Both Cena and The Rock had already been a part of the franchise, with Cena’s character, Jakob Toretto, recently appearing in Fast X.

The trio, all stars in massive action franchises, could have created a blockbuster crossover. But with Cena’s character seemingly killed off and Bautista declining the offer, that vision never became a reality.