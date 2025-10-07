James Gunn refutes fan theory ahead of Peacemaker finale

James Gunn is known for being very talkative about his work in the superhero industry, often discussing his (Detective Comics) DC projects nearly every day.

Recently, he has addressed questions regarding Peacemaker episode 7 in anticipation of the finale and has dismissed a popular fan theory about the episode’s conclusion.

One of the not-evil doppelgangers in the Nazi-filled Earth-X is Vigilante, a resistance fighter. He joins Prime Vigilante to rescue his friends from another dimension and helps kill Auggie. Peacemaker realized he was an anti-Nazi.

The theory, however, is that in the scramble to leave the world through the portal, the moment where one Vigilante makes it through the door with Harcourt and the other Vigilante stays behind to fight the cops and presumably die, that it was actually Vigilante Prime, not Earth-X Vigilante.

The ongoing talks about the theory that in the last moments, when Peacemaker and his friends were leaving the portal to their world, the two Vigilantes fought till the end along with Harcourt. The other Vigilante gives cover and presumably dies fighting the cops, was actually Vigilante Prime, not Earth-X Vigilante.

The two switched at the final moment, and Peacemaker’s actual nerd friend is now stuck in Earth-X. The other one, who hates Peacemaker, is now in the “normal” world.

James Gunn refutes such a theory. After confirming that Prime Vigilante stabbed Auggie, he then goes on to talk about the idea of a switch:

“Yes and Yes (confirming the stabbing and the exit). No silly switcheroos here. And people keep asking if Chris can forgive Vigilante. I think Chris only blames himself for all this.”

“That would have been a rather bleak development—to send the ‘real’ Vigilante into another universe where he is likely dead, even if it was a ‘heroic sacrifice’ moment for his friends,” he added.

“With only one episode left, I believe the show has other issues to address rather than mourning their Vigilante and dealing with this new version, who is unfamiliar with their world. There simply isn’t time for that. Such a twist would have felt contrived, and I’m glad that Gunn chose not to pursue it.”

The finale of *Peacemaker* has a runtime of approximately one hour. It explores the theme of doors opening to wild, otherworldly realms. James Gunn is promising that this hour-long finale will have significant implications for the entire DC Universe.

Fans are excited for Thursday as big DCU cameos are expected. We had a glimpse of Lex Luthor. Superman or Supergirl could show up.

Additionally, Gunn seems to be hinting at the cameo of Blue Beetle. With all the universe’s “doors” here, anything’s possible; this finale may even dip back into the Extended Universe of DC.