James Gunn shares blunt take on ‘Superman’ box office expectations

Filmmaker James Gunn has shared his blunt take on the box office expectations for his upcoming film, ‘Superman.’

The upcoming film, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, is set to kick off Gunn’s new DC Universe.

Gunn took over from Zack Snyder, who began the previous DC Universe with 2013’s ‘Man of Steel.’

However, his outing with the DC Studios suffered major setbacks with box office bombs such as ‘Justice League,’ ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ and more.

As James Gunn gears up to launch his new DC Universe, expectations are high for his first film in the new universe.

However, the notable filmmaker has brushed off any pressure about the box office performance of ‘Superman.’

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, the filmmaker said that the film, starring David Corenswet, was “not the riskiest endeavour in the world”.

“Is there something riding on it? Yeah, but it’s not as big as people make it out to be. They hear these numbers that the movie’s only going to be successful if it makes $700 million or something and it’s just complete and utter nonsense. It doesn’t need to be as big of a situation as people are saying,” he said.

It is to be noted here that the second film in James Gunn’s DC Universe, ‘Supergirl,’ has already completed filming, while plans are in place for ‘Batman’ sequel and ‘Wonder Woman’ films.

Set to arrive in theatres on July 11, ‘Superman’ co-stars David Corenswet with Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult.