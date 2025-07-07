James Gunn reveals surprising themes behind ‘Superman’

Filmmaker James Gunn has revealed the themes behind his upcoming film ‘Superman,’ starring David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult.

The upcoming film in the new DC Universe, set to arrive in theatres on July 11, shows the Man of Steel trying to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.

The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Ahead of the film’s release, James Gunn is opening up about the themes behind his upcoming title.

“I mean, Superman is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost,” he said in an interview with a US media outlet.

His comments came amid the current political climate in the United States and President Donald Trump’s aggressive sweeping policies about immigrants.

During the interview, James Gunn said that ‘Superman’ may be interpreted differently among various political groups and areas.

“Yes, it plays differently. But it’s about human kindness and obviously there will be j–ks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them,” he added.

According to the DC Studios chief, the film’s theme also touches on politics, along with emphasising the need for morality.

“Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart,” James Gunn said.