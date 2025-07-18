web analytics
James Gunn clears the air about ‘Wonder Woman’ casting

DC Studios chief James Gunn, currently basking in the success of ‘Superman,’ has opened up about the casting for ‘Wonder Woman.’

Amid reports that the makers have fast-tracked a ‘Wonder Woman’ movie, the DC Studios chief put to rest rumours about their plans to look for certain actors for the role.

During a recent interaction on social media, a fan claimed that DC Studios was looking for a TV actress like Milly Alcock for the role.

Reacting to the post on Threads, James Gunn replied, “Nope. And l’d never in a million years look for a major role based on whether they did TV, films, or whatever. It’s all about the casting.”

The ‘Superman’ director maintained that he hired Alcock for the role of ‘Supergirl’ because “she was the best one for the role.”

Gunn went on to maintain that the studio was not immediately looking to fill the ‘Wonder Woman’ role.

Read more: David Corenswet wants Superman to team up with THIS DC hero

“We’re also not casting WW, nor even discussing it, until a script is finished,” he added.

The ‘Superman’ director also refuted the reports about work being fast-tracked on the film, saying, “It’s a priority but I wouldn’t call that fast-tracked. Nothing is going to be shot unless we’re as sure as we can be that the script is good.”

It is to be noted here that Adria Arjona was previously rumoured to have been eyed for the ‘Wonder Woman’ role after James Gunn followed the actress on Instagram.

“I follow Adria on Instagram but everybody came out [and said], ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman.’ She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way,” he said in an earlier interview.

Meanwhile, development is underway on a ‘Batman’ film, which is separate from ‘The Batman 2,’ directed by filmmaker Matt Reeves.

