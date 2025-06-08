James Gunn shares exciting update on ‘Superman’

Filmmaker James Gunn has shared a major update on the making of ‘Superman,’ starring Hollywood actor David Corenswet in the titular role.

Set to release on July 11, the film is the first standalone ‘Superman’ film in over a decade.

James Gunn has now revealed that the editing process for the first DC Universe film is complete.

The filmmaker announced the development in an Instagram post, with a picture featuring the film’s cast.

“Our last visual effect shot has been finished and dropped into Superman. We are now 100% done. Thanks to all my collaborators! It has been a joy,” he wrote in his post.

Gunn added, “And for the rest of you – I can’t wait for you to see the movie July 11.”

Apart from Hollywood actor David Corenswet, ‘Superman’ stars Skyler Gisondo as journalist Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan as the Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

The upcoming DC Universe film follows Clark Kent/Superman (David Corenswet) as he faces the wrath of people after an international incident.

The post comes days after James Gunn responded to the reports that Warner Bros. had asked the DC Studios head to shorten the film.

During an interaction with fans on Instagram Threads, the filmmaker was asked if there was any truth to those rumours.

Responding to the query, James Gunn dismissed the rumours, saying that Warner Bros. had no authority to ask him such things, as ‘Superman’ is a DC Studios film.

“Zero truth to that. And they couldn’t even if that’s something that they wanted to [do]. It’s a DC Studios film,” the filmmaker wrote.