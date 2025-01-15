James Vince quits first-class cricket to play for Karachi Kings in PSL

LONDON: England batter James Vince has quit first-class cricket for the 2025 season to play for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League 2025.

The 33-year-old Vince was retained by Karachi Kings ahead of the PSL draft on Monday. Vince will continue to lead Hampshire’s T20 side but has stepped down as club captain after nine seasons, and will play no part in their County Championship campaign this summer.

Vince’s decision comes after England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) new policy of not allowing players to omit domestic cricket to play in overseas leagues.

The ECB announced in November that it will only grant NOCs to white-ball specialists for tournaments that take place during the English season, with the notable exception of the IPL.

“I love Hampshire, It’s been my club and home for 16 years, so I want to be able to maintain my best to keep delivering for Hampshire in T20 cricket, and hopefully even further our success in the competition (the Blast). I also need to understand what is best for my family, and combine that with the stage of my career I am at”, Vince said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to shift the PSL to an April-May window left Vince with a choice between skipping the PSL or renegotiating the final year of his Hampshire contract to become a white-ball specialist.

Vince has chosen the latter, citing his desire to prioritise his family and combine it with the stage of his career.

On the other hand, Hampshire cited Vince’s decision to relocate his family to Dubai as a major factor in his new deal, following a series of unexplained attacks on their home last year.

Giles White, Hampshire’s director of cricket, asked the supporters to respect Vince’s decision, saying that “James has been at the heart of the club for the best part of 20 years, showing absolute commitment on and off the field as the team’s leading batter and captain,” he said.

“We recognise that this announcement will be tinged with disappointment for many fans but hope everyone will join us in celebrating what he has given to our club over many years and supporting him as he fulfils his commitment to continue leading the Hawks in the 2025 Vitality Blast,” he added.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who was signed on a lucrative contract by Peshawar Zalmi on Monday, is likely to follow Vince’s lead and has committed to playing in the PSL.