Jamshoro: One killed in cracker blast outside DC office

JAMSHORO: One person lost his life in a cracker blast in front of the deputy commissioner’s office in Sindh’s district of Jamshoro, ARY News reported, quoting local police.

According to details, a citizen, identified as Allah Bux Khokhar, was killed in a cracker explosion outside the office of deputy commissioner Jamshoro.

After the blast, teams of police, rangers and bomb disposal squad reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

The police say that evidence is being collected from the crime scene, and efforts are being made to find out who is involved in the blast.

Earlier in March, a hand grenade had been recovered from outside the office of the PTI Sindh MPA Saeed Afridi in SITE Area of the city. The hand grenade was wrapped in a plastic shopper, police had said while confirming its presence. The explosive material was later defused by the bomb disposal squad and was taken into possession for a forensic audit.

