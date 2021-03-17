Hand grenade found outside office of PTI MPA in Karachi

KARACHI: Amid the confusion, if it was left intentionally or not, a hand grenade has been recovered from outside the office of the PTI Sindh MPA Saeed Afridi in SITE Area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a hand grenade was recovered from outside the office of the PTI MPA in Pathan Colony area of SITE Area. “The hand grenade was wrapped in a plastic shopper,” the police said while confirming its presence.

The explosive material was later defused by the bomb disposal squad and was taken into possession for a forensic audit.

Sources said that the police, after registering a case, have begun a probe into the matter and was collecting evidence from nearby areas especially the CCTV footages in order to ascertain as to how it was left at the spot.

The Sindh Assembly MPA from PS-120, Saeed Afridi, while talking to ARY NEWS said that he was informed regarding the presence of the hand grenade by one of his associates.

“It was a hand-grenade-like thing wrapped in a shopper,” he said while blaming that some miscreants wanted to harass him and disturb law and order situation through such acts.

The PTI MPA said that he had already written a letter to the Sindh government to get security for him, however, the provincial authorities responded in an unfortunate manner.

