Jamshoro road crash claims at least ten lives

JAMSHORO: At least ten people lost their lives and several others got injured, in a horrific collision between a passenger coach and truck in Jamshoro, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ill-fated passenger coach was on its way to Karachi from Punjab which met an accident at Indus Highway in Jamshoro.

The rescue sources said the crash claimed the lives of 10 including three women and two injured and injured several others including women and children.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Separately, at least 11 people including six women and four children were killed and 33 others sustained injuries in the Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) road accident.

The incident took place near the Shamba Zarand area adjacent to Mughal Kot when a truck collided with a tractor trolley, rescue sources said.

After being informed, the rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured and deceased to Drazanda hospital for treatment and autopsies respectively.

