Three coordinated attacks thwarted in Balochistan’s Mach: Jan Achakzai

QUETTA: The security forces on Monday night thwarted three coordinated attacks carried out by terrorists in Balochistan’s Mach area, said interim information minister Jan Achakzai.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the provincial interim minister claimed that the coordinated attacks were carried out by militants affiliated with the Aslam Abro group.

“Fortunately, no damage was inflicted on any installations, and there were no casualties among our security forces,” Jan Achakzai said.

In Maach, the security forces have successfully thwarted three coordinated attacks carried out by terrorists affiliated with the Aslam Acho group. Fortunately, no damage was inflicted on any installations, and there were no casualties among our security forces. The terrorists…

The minister added that the terrorists retreated and were being pursued by security forces. “We remain hopeful that all threats will be eliminated before dawn,” he concluded.

Earlier, the minister – in a post on X – said a report was received about a “few rockets” fired from the hilly areas of Mach. However, he noted, there were no reports of any losses and the law enforcement agencies were alert.

We have a report of a few rockets fireded from the hilly area in Macch, Balochistan. No reports of any loss. LEAs are alert.



Meanwhile, the Balochistan Health Department said that two injured people from Mach were moved to a trauma centre in Quetta.

The department has imposed an emergency in the hospitals of Quetta and Mach amid the reported attacks, it said on a statement posted on Facebook.

“Instructions have been issued for all doctors and staff to be present on duty immediately. Instructions have been issued to strengthen the security of hospitals to deal with any unpleasant situation,” read the statement.

The incident comes as the February 8 general elections are just 10 days away.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier, Senate had also adopted a resolution, which was moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during a session with only 15 lawmakers in attendance. It sought delay in general elections in the light of extreme weather in hilly areas and the “deteriorating security situation”.

However, the passage of the resolution was strongly criticised by major political parties – including PPP, PML-N and PTI. Moreover, PPP and PTI served notices to their senators, Gurdeep Singh and Bahramand Tangi, who remained abstained from voting.

Extending support to the resolution, JUI-F Fazlur Rehman said that it reflects the party’s stance as the election environment wasn’t visible, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan amid terror attacks.