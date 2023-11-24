Sukkur ATC sends suspects on physical remand in Mahar murder case

SUKKUR: The anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday extended the remand of the suspects in senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder case, ARY News reported.

Umeed Ali, Aaqil and Ghulam Sarwar were arrested by the police four days earlier during an operation in the katcha area. The accused were arrested by police for facilitating the killers in Jan Mohammad Mahar case.

After the initial hearing, the ATC handed over the suspects to the police on a four-day physical remand

Senior journalist and Sukkur bureau chief of a local television network had been murdered by unidentified assailants on August 13.

The attackers on a motorcycle had opened fire at Mahar inside his vehicle after he left his office at 9:00 am in Sukkur.

Read more: Journalist’s murder: ATC grants 7 days’ physical remand of suspects

Sindh police recently claimed to have arrested three suspects nominated in the murder case of Jan Mohammad Mahar.

SSP Irfan Ali Samo told the media that three suspects wanted in the murder case were arrested in an operation in the katcha area.

The arrested persons were identified as Sher Muhammad Shaikh, Muhammad Ramzan Shaikh and Bashir Memon. The police officer said that the suspects were handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).