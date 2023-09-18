Jan Mohammad Mahar: Court sent suspects in police remand

SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday granted police remand for the arrested individuals, who are the alleged suspects in the murder of Journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a significant development in the case related to the murder of Jan Mohammad Mahar, the arrested suspect was brought before an Anti-Terrorism Court in Sukkur.

During the proceedings, the police requested the court to grant a 14-day physical remand for the arrested accused, emphasizing the need for further investigation into the case.

The court granted the request of the police and handed over the arrested suspects to 14-day remand to the police.

Earlier to this, the Sindh Home Department has handed over the responsibility of probe into senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder case to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sukkur.

The Sindh Home Department issued a notification to withdraw the responsibility of probe into the journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder case from the Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) City and handed it over to the CTD’s DSP Abdul Quddus.

The department ordered the authorities to expedite the investigation for the arrest of the culprits and provide foolproof security to the slain journalist’s family.

‘Culprits hiding in katcha area’

The police department has so far failed to arrest the murderers of journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar.

The police have so far arrested three facilitators booked in the murder case and got their physical remand for six days from court.

“The accused involved in journalist Mahar’s killing, have got refuge in the katcha area,” police sources said. The forest area of Alif Kutcho has been the hideout of bandits and a ‘no-go area’ for police,” sources said.