Jan Mohammad Mahar murder case probe handed over to CTD

SUKKUR: The Sindh Home Department has handed over the responsibility of probe into senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder case to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sukkur, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Sindh Home Department issued a notification to withdraw the responsibility of probe into the journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder case from the Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) City and handed it over to the CTD’s DSP Abdul Quddus.

The department ordered the authorities to expedite the investigation for the arrest of the culprits and provide foolproof security to the slain journalist’s family.

‘Culprits hiding in katcha area’

The police department has so far failed to arrest the murderers of journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar.

The police have so far arrested three facilitators booked in the murder case and got their physical remand for six days from court.

“The accused involved in journalist Mahar’s killing, have got refuge in the katcha area,” police sources said. The forest area of Alif Kutcho has been the hideout of bandits and a ‘no-go area’ for police,” sources said.

Police officials assured that a strategy has been devised and the killers will be arrested soon.

Senior journalist and Kawish Television Network (KTN) Sukkur bureau chief had been murdered by unidentified assailants on August 13.

The attackers on a motorcycle had opened fire at Mahar inside his vehicle after he left his office at 9:00 am in Sukkur.