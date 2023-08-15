Jan Mohammad Mahar: Post mortem report of slain journalist issued

SUKKUR: The post-mortem report of the slain senior journalist and former president of the Sukkur Press Club has been issued which confirmed Jan Mohammad Mahar had died of bullet wounds, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

ARY News obtained the post-mortem report of the slain senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar. The autopsy report stated that the journalist received four bullets which caused his death.

It stated that Mahar received one bullet near his eye, second in chest, third in throat and fourth in his wrist. The medico-legal officers confirmed that the bullet wounds near his eye, chest and throat caused Mahar’s death.

They confirmed that overall six bullet wounds were found on the slain journalist’s body.

In another development today, a case was registered against the killing of the senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar at the Section C police station over the complaint of his brother Karamullah.

Police said that 11 identified and three unidentified persons have been nominated in the First Information Report (FIR) which was registered under the anti-terrorism act.

Senior journalist and Kawish Television Network (KTN) Sukkur bureau chief had been murdered by unidentified assailants on August 13.

The attackers on a motorcycle had opened fire at Mahar inside his vehicle after he left his office at 9:00 am in Sukkur.

Earlier in the month, another journalist had been murdered by an unidentified man in Ahmedpur – Khairpur.

The police spokesperson said that an unidentified man opened fire at journalist Ghulam Asghar Khund when he was going to press club from his home.

The brother of deceased journalist Ghulam Asghar, Mushtaq Khund was also killed a few years back.

In May, a private channel’s reporter Imtiaz Baig had been killed in an ‘assassination attempt’ carried out by unidentified persons in Jhelum.

Police confirmed that Samaa TV reporter Imtiaz Baig was killed in an ‘assassination attempt’. Police detailed that unidentified persons attacked Baig with baton when he came out of a local mosque after offering prayers.

The attackers fled from the scene after attacking the TV reporter, police said.