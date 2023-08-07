Journalist shot dead by unidentified man in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: A Journalist was allegedly murdered by an unidentified man in Ahmedpur Khairpur, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police spokesperson said that one unidentified man opened fire on journalist Ghulam Asghar Khund when he was going to press club from his home.

The brother of deceased journalist Ghulam Asghar, Mushtaq Khund was also killed a few years back.

Earlier, a private channel’s reporter Imtiaz Baig was killed in an ‘assassination attempt’ carried out by unidentified persons in Jhelum.

Police confirmed that Samaa TV reporter Imtiaz Baig was killed in an ‘assassination attempt’. Police detailed that unidentified persons attacked Baig with batons when he came out of a local mosque after offering prayers.

The attackers fled from the scene after attacking the TV reporter, police said. Local media reports suggested that the senior journalist’s body was shifted to the district hospital. Police authorities launched an investigation to ascertain the motives of the attack.

In a separate incident, a journalist lost his life after getting seriously wounded in a cracker attack in Hub, a city of the Balochistan province bordering Karachi in October 2021,

Unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at a vehicle in the Hub area, wounding two people including a local television journalist. He later died while being shifted to a local hospital in Karachi for medical treatment. The police said that the victim was identified as Shahid Zehri.