Jan Mohammad Mahar murder: Three suspects nabbed from katcha area

SUKKUR: Sindh police claimed to have arrested three suspects nominated in the murder case of the senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar, ARY News reported on Friday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Samo told the media that three suspects wanted in senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder case were arrested from an operation in the katcha area.

The arrested persons include Sher Muhammad Shaikh, Muhammad Ramzan Shaikh and Bashir Memon.

“Mahar’s assassination plot was finalised at Sher Muhammad Shaikh’s home. Shero Mahar and the other accused are in close contacts with Shaikh. Shaikh and other accused completed recce of the journalist’s house and office.”

“After the journalist’s murder, Bashir Memon provided refuge and weapons to the suspects in a katcha area. I have ordered to lodge four more cases against the arrested suspects in the Tamachani police station,” said SSP Samo.

READ: Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder culprits hiding in Katcha area

The police officer said that the suspects have been handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). SSP Irfan Ali Samo said that the arrested men will be produced before the court.

He vowed that all culprits involved in the journalist’ murder will be arrested soon.

Earlier, the Sindh Home Department handed over the responsibility of probe into senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder case to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sukkur.

The Sindh Home Department issued a notification to withdraw the responsibility of probe into the journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder case from the Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) City and handed it over to the CTD’s DSP Abdul Quddus.

The department ordered the authorities to expedite the investigation for the arrest of the culprits and provide foolproof security to the slain journalist’s family.

Senior journalist and Kawish Television Network (KTN) Sukkur bureau chief had been murdered by unidentified assailants on August 13.

The attackers on a motorcycle had opened fire at Mahar inside his vehicle after he left his office in Sukkur.