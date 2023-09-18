Jan Mohammad Mahar: Police arrest three facilitators in Kacha operation

SUKKUR: Police have arrested three accused who facilitated the murder of Journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar, ARY News reported.

According to SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Sammo, the police arrested three more facilitators in Kacha operation. He said that police operation continued for the second day to arrest the suspects of the slain journalist murder.

He stated that the exit and entry of Kacha area have been sealed and the police is using drone cameras to spot the suspects.

Earlier, the Sindh Home Department handed over the responsibility of probe into senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder case to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sukkur.

READ: Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder culprits hiding in Katcha area

The Sindh Home Department issued a notification to withdraw the responsibility of probe into the journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder case from the Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) City and handed it over to the CTD’s DSP Abdul Quddus.

The department ordered the authorities to expedite the investigation for the arrest of the culprits and provide foolproof security to the slain journalist’s family.

‘Culprits hiding in Katcha area’

The police department has so far failed to arrest the murderers of journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar.

The police have so far arrested three facilitators booked in the murder case and got their physical remand for six days from court.

“The accused involved in journalist Mahar’s killing, have got refuge in the Katcha area,” police sources said. The forest area of Alif Kutcho has been the hideout of bandits and a ‘no-go area’ for police,” sources said.