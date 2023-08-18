Jan Mohammad Mahar: police arrests another suspect

SUKKUR: One more suspect involved in the murder of Senior Journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar was arrested, after which the number of arrested suspects increased to three, ARY News reported on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur stated that after the arrest of accused Munawar Mahar, the number of arrested suspects increased to three, meanwhile, 12 known and three unknown persons have been nominated in the case.

On the other hand, the investigation officer of the case has been changed, the police said that instead of ASI Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, Inspector Muslim Sheikh has been appointed as the investigating officer of the murder case.

The police said that Inspector Muslim Sheikh is posted as Station House Officer (SHO) at Police Station, A-Section. The case has been filed under terrorism section in the complaint filed by the victim’s brother.